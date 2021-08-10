Another chance for storms alongside heat & humidity

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers, low around 70

Today: Mostly cloudy, scat’d storms, high 89

Tonight: Chance for showers & storms, then partly cloudy, low 73

Wednesday: Slightly better chance of storms, high 88

Thursday: On/off storms, high 91

Friday: Frontal storms, high 89

Saturday: Clearing and cooler, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

More heat, humidity & thunderstorms are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Early this morning, there’s a few thunderstorms, otherwise the warm, muggy conditions will be the first thing you notice. Early morning lows are in the 70s and will quickly warm to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. While we will see some breaks in the thunderstorms, they will become more widespread later this afternoon and into the evening. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Non-severe threats will also exist like pockets of heavy rain and lightning.

Overnight, showers and thunderstorms will start to taper off, but the heat and humidity will stick around as lows only fall to the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday & Thursday, we’ll keep around the themes of heat, humidity and thunderstorms. Temperatures will start off in the 70s, then reach a high near 90 degrees.

By Friday, a cold front will move through the area and bring a more organized line of rain and storms. Behind the front, drier and cooler, more seasonal air will move in.

Have a great day!

-Liz