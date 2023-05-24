High pressure moving over New England continues to bring fair weather to the region. A warm southerly flow of air beneath a broad upper-level ridge over the central portion of the country will push temperatures into the low 80s.

A backdoor cold front will move south through the state this evening, but the atmosphere is too dry to support anything more than an isolated shower in central Ohio. A cooldown will begin this evening, with morning readings falling into the 40s.

A Canadian high-pressure area will settle in for the remainder of the week, promoting sunshine and pleasant weather. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s on Thursday, and mid-70s Friday.

An upper-level low over the Southeast and coastal disturbance will spin some moisture northwest later in the weekend, with the possibility of a few showers primarily in the southeastern part of Ohio, on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Forecast

Wednesday: Few clouds, isolated shower later. High 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. Low 46

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 69

Friday: Sunny. High 74 (46)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (50)

Sunday: More clouds, stray shower. High 79 (55)

Memorial Day: Mix clouds and sun, isolated showers. High 82 (57)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 85 (59)