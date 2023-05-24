High pressure moving over New England continues to bring fair weather to the region. A warm southerly flow of air beneath a broad upper-level ridge over the central portion of the country will push temperatures into the low 80s.
A backdoor cold front will move south through the state this evening, but the atmosphere is too dry to support anything more than an isolated shower in central Ohio. A cooldown will begin this evening, with morning readings falling into the 40s.
A Canadian high-pressure area will settle in for the remainder of the week, promoting sunshine and pleasant weather. High temperatures will only reach the upper 60s on Thursday, and mid-70s Friday.
An upper-level low over the Southeast and coastal disturbance will spin some moisture northwest later in the weekend, with the possibility of a few showers primarily in the southeastern part of Ohio, on Sunday and Memorial Day.
Forecast
- Wednesday: Few clouds, isolated shower later. High 82
- Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. Low 46
- Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 69
- Friday: Sunny. High 74 (46)
- Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (50)
- Sunday: More clouds, stray shower. High 79 (55)
- Memorial Day: Mix clouds and sun, isolated showers. High 82 (57)
- Tuesday: Sunny. High 85 (59)