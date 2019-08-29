Another beautiful September-like day

Good Morning!

A large fair-weather system over the Great Lakes will hold sway, bringing another September-like day, with a light west wind that will gradually turn more southerly.

A relatively weak cold front will slip south across the state Friday afternoon, bringing widely scattered showers and a possible storm, moving out before Football Friday Night. Some upper energy will cross the state overnight into Saturday, with patchy clouds and a “passing” shower possible on game day, mainly over western sections of the state. Game-time temperatures will be in the mid-70s with some cloudiness, rising to near 80 in the 4th quarter.

A shower is possible again on Sunday, though most of the holiday weekend will be just fine, with seasonably warm afternoon temperatures and mild mornings. A return flow from the south will introduce warmer and more humid conditions starting on Labor through the middle of next week.

Hurricane Dorian (85 mph) will continue on a northwesterly course, brushing Puerto Rico and cutting across the Virgin Islands. The storm will remain over open water and move east of the southeastern Bahamas the next couple of days.

After that, model tracks indicate some strengthening to a Category 3 hurricane (115 mph) by Sunday prior to a likely landfall along the Florida coast.

Today: Bright sun. High 80

Today: Bright sun. High 80

Tonight: Clear, comfortable. Low 62

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated shower p.m. High 82

Saturday: Periods of clouds and sun, sprinkle west. High 80 (61)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers shower. High 80 (61)

Labor Day: Sunny, warmer. High 83 (64)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 86 (66)

Have a great Thursday! -Ben