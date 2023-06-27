QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, hazy, low 60

Wednesday: Hazy, drier, high 81

Thursday: Stray shower, high 84

Friday: More showers, high 89

Saturday: Storms & showers, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Air quality is reaching some of the poorest levels we have seen since smoke from the Canadian wildfires started to reach Central Ohio. Many places in the Columbus metro area are in the “unhealthy” category with even poorer quality expected for the middle of the week.

Even more wildfire smoke will funnel into our skies from the north through Wednesday. At times, skies will be covered in slightly dense layers of smoke. Air quality is expected to be even worse for Wednesday, the worst it’s been all year. We eventually see some relief move in by the end of the week.

Stray showers start to pick up through Thursday, but more wet weather is on the way. A cold front brings in scattered showers and storms for the start of the week and the weekend. By then, air quality will be much better. Rain will continue to taper into just isolated chances next week.

-Joe