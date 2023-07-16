An Air Quality Alert is in effect for the Columbus metro area due to Canadian wildfire smoke reaching Ohio from the northwest.

Skies are hazy, with seasonably warm readings reaching the mid-80s. A few stray showers developed over the eastern part of the state.

The next disturbance dropping southeast will introduce showers and storms on Monday. and a few could be on the strong side in the afternoon ahead of a weak cold front, with gusty winds and small hail. Temperatures will be in the low 80s in the afternoon.

Skies will clear on Tuesday, with a drop in humidity, as a boundary stalls south of the region, before lifting north as a warm front heading into Wednesday. Low pressure will track along the front into the lower Ohio Valley, bringing periods of rain and storms.

A cold front will arrive on Thursday, with showers and storms likely, then diminishing by the weekend, as slightly cooler and drier air working in from the west.

Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and hazy sun, isolated showers. High 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, hazy. Low 67

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms p.m. High 82

Tuesday: More sunshine, less humid. High 82 (63)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 81 (66)

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers, storms. High 86 (68)

Friday: Partly sunny, few showers, storms. High 83 (67)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 83 (63)

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High 82 (62)