QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Hazy, few clouds, high 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 53

Friday: Hazy sunshine, high 78

Saturday: Few clouds, less hazy, high 84

Sunday: Rain & rumbles, mainly late, high 82

Monday: Showers & rumbles, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

Expect hazy conditions once again, with an Air Quality Alert in effect for most of our region. Our flow remains out of the north which continues to send plumes of smoke our way from wildfires in Eastern Canada. Otherwise, we’ll see sunshine during the morning, with a few clouds filtering in this afternoon. Expect temperatures similar to yesterday, topping out in the middle 70s for Columbus.

For Friday, our flow is still out of the north, so expect hazy sunshine once again, with highs warming a bit, into the upper 70s. Could see a stray sprinkle, mainly east, but overall a mainly dry forecast heading into the start of the weekend.

By Saturday, our flow shifts more southerly. This should help us out a bit in the way of air quality, pushing some of that away from us and to the north and east. Expect slightly increased air quality, with just a few clouds, and highs in the low to middle 80s.

Going into Sunday, our flow remains out of the south, and a cold front will start tracking into the area. Ahead of that, highs look to reach the low to mid 80s for Columbus. Then late-day Sunday and into Monday, shower & storm chances look to increase. The bulk of that shower activity looks to fall overnight into Monday, with periods of rain lingering through the midweek.

-McKenna