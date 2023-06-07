The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has extended the Air Quality Alert through Thursday for Delaware, Franklin, Fairfield and Licking counties, mostly as a result of the transport of wildfire smoke across eastern Canada, coupled with ground-level ozone concentrations.

High pressure will build south, with a very dry northerly flow carrying dense smoke from Canadian wildfires. Afternoon temperatures are a little cooler today, in the mid-70s, with hazy sunshine.

Under mainly clear skies tonight, temperatures will plummet in the mid-40s, unseasonably low levels for early June, which reflects very low humidity.

Partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures in the seasonable mid- to upper 70s are expected for the remainder of the week, warming to the low 80s on Saturday.

A storm system will bring a stronger front that usual on Sunday, triggering widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will likely linger into early Monday, with pleasant weather returning next week.

Forecast

Wednesday: Hazy sun, breezy. High 76

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler. Low 47

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 76

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (54)

Saturday: Clouds increase. High 83 (55)

Sunday: Afternoon showers. High 77 (62)

Monday: Showers linger. High 73 (58)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High 76 (56)