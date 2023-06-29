AIR QUALITY ALERT

An air quality alert continues through Friday due to wildfire smoke from Canada creating unhealthy conditions outdoors. Prolonged activity or strenuous exertion should be avoided until the air quality improves toward the weekend, when some rain is expected, coupled with a southwesterly wind that will push some of the smoke particles to the northeast.

Hazy sunshine prevails, as a blanket of smoky haze hangs over the Buckeye State. Afternoon temperatures are in the low to mid-80s.

An area of high pressure has moved east, opening the door for a southerly flow of muggy air. A cluster of strong storms will dive southeast from Indiana into Kentucky this evening.

Scattered storms are possible during the day on Friday, with temperatures in the mid-80s, with a better chance Friday evening into the overnight hours with another storm system moving along the boundary of hot air to the south and cooler air farther north.

The muggy flow will continue through the weekend, impinged by a weak cold front dropping south across the state, which helps to focus clusters of strong to severe storms, especially over the southwestern half of the state through Sunday.

Rain chances will decrease to more isolated pop-ups by Monday evening ahead of Red, White & Boom!

Forecast

Thursday: Hazy sunshine, humid. High 85

Tonight: Partly cloudy, sticky, shower late. Low 68

Friday: Partly sunny, isolated showers, storms. High 85

Saturday: Early storms, mostly cloudy, humid. High 84 (69)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms around. High 82 (68)

Red, White& Boom!: Partly sunny, isolated storms. High 83 (67)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 85 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 87 (66)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 82 (67)