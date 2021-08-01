Afternoon storms, cooler air returns to start the week

A strong disturbance in the northwesterly flow will track across the eastern Great Lakes driving a cold front across Ohio this afternoon and triggering showers and a few storms. The rain can be briefly heavy with stronger showers and storms, along with gusty winds. The threat of severe weather will be east of Ohio across New York and Pennsylvania.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees before any rain arrives, then fall back through the 70s behind the front. The air will become less humid this evening and comfortable overnight, with lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

The passage of a cold front will reinforce a comfortable flow of dry, cool air to begin the first week of August, as high pressure builds into the region for a few days. The humidity will begin to rise midweek ahead of weak low pressure in the Midwest, bringing an opportunity for scattered showers and storms.

Forecast