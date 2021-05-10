After wet & cool early May, warmer temps and drier air to arrive

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: More clouds, isolated shower late, low 42

Tuesday: Sct’d clouds early, few clouds later, cool, high 59

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, chilly start, high 63

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 66

Friday: Few Clouds, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a cool day today, clouds are increasing as a weak boundary is pushing through our area. This will bring a few very light showers in the north this evening, with a few isolated showers near I-70 late tonight. This should add very light showers if much at all to the area. It will help keep temps up tonight away from freezing/frost numbers with more clouds.

Lows will start in the lower 40s to upper 30s, still cold on Tuesday. We will see clouds early, giving way to more sunshine later, with highs again in the upper 50s. It will be even colder tomorrow night with temps falling into the middle to upper 30s with mainly clear skies.

Wednesday expect sunshine with highs in the lower 60s. We will see another cool start on Thursday with highs in the middle 60s. We will climb to the upper 60s to near 70 on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will increase later in the weekend on Sunday ahead of a warm front with highs in the lower 70s.

We should climb back to just above normal on Monday with highs in the middle 70s with a chance of rain and a few storms.

-Dave