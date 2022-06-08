QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, low 58

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 75

Friday: Partly cloudy early, more clouds, showers late, high 75

Saturday: Showers end very early, sct’d clouds, high 76

Sunday: Isolated pop-ups north, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

After a very bumpy late afternoon/evening, the rain and storms are now exiting out of our area. We will see mostly cloudy skies overnight tonight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Thursday skies will go from mostly cloudy early to mixed clouds during the day with highs in the middle 70s.

Friday expect partly cloudy skies early, but clouds increasing through the day, with showers returning late on Friday, and highs in the middle 70s again. The best chance of rain showers will be overnight Friday with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Showers should move out early for Saturday, and give way to some clearing with highs in the middle 70s again. Sunday a passing system to our north will provide for some afternoon pop-up showers and maybe a few rumbles, especially in the north with highs in the upper 70s.

Next week, Summer will start to make its return, with more heat on Monday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will start to creep back in for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and by Wednesday we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90. I think with the added heat and humidity, we will see a few isolated pop-ups late in the day on Wednesday.

-Dave