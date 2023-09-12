QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 55

Wednesday: Isolated shower, clouds, high 71

Thursday: Clearing skies, high 72

Friday: More sunshine, high 74

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

A cold front sliding through Central Ohio has certainly given us a change of scene from how we started off the week. Clouds, showers, and cooler air have settled in and will stick around for the next few days. However, there are more changes on the way!

Scattered showers will continue through Tuesday evening as the main line of the cold front exits our area. Closer to midnight, most of us will be dry, but still cloudy. Clouds will start us off on Wednesday and will be pretty stubborn throughout the day. Stray chances for a handful of showers return for Wednesday afternoon.

Skies start to recover through the rest of the week. On Thursday, we’re back to being completely dry with a good bit more sunshine. Temperatures, however, will still be cooler in the lower 70s. We finally see a warm up take hold closer to the weekend. We’re in the mid 70s on Friday and the upper 70s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine for each of those days.

Stray showers pop back in on Sunday and temperatures take a slight dip back to the mid 70s. But, this upcoming week is back on a better trend. Sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday of next week with temperatures bouncing back to the mid to upper 70s.

-Joe