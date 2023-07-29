QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Early storms, late showers, high 87

Tonight: Stray shower, partly cloudy, low 66

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 85

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Tuesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday morning!

A line of strong to severe storms made its way across Central Ohio this morning. With severe thunderstorm warnings issued all across the area, it was a rough start to the day. But, skies are already on the mend as we go throughout the rest of the day.

Most of us are waking up soaked on this Saturday. Rain totals for most of us around I-70 have reach around 1″. Areas to the east of Coshocton and Cambridge have seen over 3″ in the early morning hours of Saturday. Wind speeds reached as high as 50 MPH at John Glenn International. Winds have led to downed trees and damage to the west of Central Ohio.

This line of storms has mostly dissipated as it moved to the south and east. A low pressure center in Pennsylvania is picking up some of the moisture. We manage to get some dry time by the afternoon with a little bit of sunshine. That low will swing in some stray showers later this evening and into tonight.

There is the chance that another line of storms and showers develops along a cold front near the Ohio River. But, that chance will likely happen farther to the south, keeping Central Ohio out of the threat of more severe weather.

Skies turn sunnier and a lot less humid throughout the rest of the weekend and the start of the week. Sunshine will keep us going through the first half of the work week as temperatures level out in the lower 80s.

-Joe