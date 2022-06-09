QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing clouds, high 74

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 57

Friday: Light PM showers, high 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 76

Sunday: Iso. pop-ups north, partly cloudy, high 80

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After a very active weather day on Wednesday, with a number of severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings across the state, we’ve got a much more calm day on tap.

The National Weather Service has confirmed one tornado in Miami County, but they will be out to survey four other areas across the state for what is believed to be tornado damage. In our area, they’ll be out surveying damage in Hocking County where we did see a radar-indicated tornado Wednesday evening.

For Thursday, we’ll start the day off with mostly cloudy skies, and a few light showers across parts of our area, but for the most part, a mostly dry day will set up, with clouds gradually clearing throughout the day. Daytime highs will top out in the low to mid 70s.

Friday starts off dry, but as we head toward the mid-afternoon and early evening, we will be tracking the return of some light shower activity, with most of it sticking to our counties south of I-70. Highs on Friday will be in the middle 70s.

Those showers taper off Saturday morning, then we’ll see a mostly dry day on Saturday, with daytime highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will also be mostly dry, however, a weak frontal boundary will cross through the Great Lakes region, which will provide for some afternoon pop-up showers and maybe a few rumbles, especially in the north, with highs in the upper 70s.

Next week, Summer will start to make its return, with more heat on Monday and highs in the lower to middle 80s. Humidity will start to creep back in for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and by Wednesday we will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90. I think with the added heat and humidity, we will see a few isolated pop-ups late in the day on Wednesday.

-McKenna