After a warm April start, more seasonal temps this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slowly clearing skies, patchy fog late, low 44

Tuesday: Early patchy fog, partly cloudy, high 67

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 62

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 56

Friday: Mixed clouds, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a gray day for the most part again with some light showers around the area that are starting to exit to the east and southeast. The light mist and drizzle will exit out of our area this evening leaving us with partly cloudy skies by midnight with temps in the lower 50s.

I expect that we will see temps falling to the lower to middle 40s on Tuesday with patchy fog possible near morning. We will have the fog lifting quickly with skies becoming partly cloudy with temps near 60 at lunch, with highs in the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase again for Wednesday as two systems move around the state, one north, and one south. Temps will stay close to normal in the lower 60s with plenty of cloud cover. Clouds will remain around the area on Thursday with temps well below normal in the middle 50s.

Clouds will thin out a bit on Saturday with partly sunny skies expected to start the weekend with highs in the lower 60s, or about normal for this time of the year. Sunday will be similar, but slightly warmer as another weak cold front will approach our area.

Temps will push into the middle 60s ahead of some light rain showers that will arrive late on Sunday into Sunday night. This will bring in slightly cooler air for Monday with temps in the upper 50s with clearing skies later.

-Dave