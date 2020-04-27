After a beautiful start to the week, more rain is on the way later tonight

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, sct’d rain late, low 50

Tuesday: Rain showers early, isolated showers late, high 66

Wednesday: Rain showers, wet day, high 64

Thursday: Cooler rain showers, high 56

Friday: Clearing skies, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After a beautiful looking day, we will start to see clouds returning overnight tonight. Shocking, but temps still ran 6-8 degrees below normal today as we should be close to 70 this time of the year. Tonight we will see rain showers moving in mainly after midnight with lows near 50.

We will see more rain during the morning on Tuesday with isolated showers later and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Showers will taper down a bit Tuesday night, with lows in the mid 50s, but rain will ramp back up before daybreak on Wednesday.

Wednesday the cold front will come through our area by late day on Wednesday, and ahead of it we will have a wet day with rain on and off with highs in the middle 60s. I expect rain showers to linger into Thursday with a reinforcing shot of rain showers and breezy north wind, highs in the middle 50s.

Friday thing swill start a bit cool in the lower to middle 40s, but climb to the lower 60s with clearing skies. W will have a 2nd dry day on Saturday with clouds increasing later with highs in the lower 70s. A few showers could return as early at Saturday overnight, with a chance of storms on Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday temps will cool a bit with showers ending early in the morning, and highs in the upper 60s with some sunshine late.

-Dave