QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Wet snow late, changing to rain, breezy, low 33 (and rising toward daybreak)

Tuesday: Wet, windy, warm, high 50

Wednesday: Windy, wet mix, high 37 (and falling)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 41

Friday: Wet mix early to rain, breezy, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday night,

This is setting up to be one of our most active weather weeks in a while, with multiple larger storm systems moving across the country and impacting our area. The first one will approach overnight tonight. Expect precipitation to start after midnight as a wet snow/cold rain mix, but temps will slowly creep upward as warmer air takes over and changes to all rain before daybreak.

Tuesday will be a warmer day, as we will be ahead of the low, with the warm front lifting north. The strength of the low should help to produce a breezy to gusty day on Tuesday with on and off moderate rain, which will produce a very healthy amount of upwards on an inch+ in spots, with highs near 50. Wednesday we will get on the backside of this low with cold air spilling in.

Wednesday appears to be a windier day than Tuesday with winds in the 20s, and gusts into the 40+mph range on Wednesday with cooler temps and a wet mix expected. Highs will still reach back to normal for the 2nd week of January in the upper 30s, but fall late in the day.

Thursday will be a quiet day between systems with mostly cloudy skies and highs above normal in the lower 40s. Thursday overnight into Friday our next, potentially even stronger weather system will arrive. On the front on it, we could have a wet mix overnight/pre-dawn, followed by rising temps and rain. Winds will also pick up during the day on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday night as the system moves east-northeast of us, we will get on the backside of this, with ample precipitation still around, and much colder temps, expect scattered snow showers overnight and through the day on Saturday. Since we have yet to see a 1″ snowfall this season, Friday overnight into Saturday morning could end up being our biggest snow maker so far with a couple inches possible. On top of that, temps will struggle back to freezing on Saturday which will allow snow to stick around.

In fact, Saturday looks to be on the leading edge of some more polar air that will dive down across fresh snow from the far northwest of us. This will set up the coldest air of the season for Saturday night with low to mid teens, plenty of wind, and wind chills potentially below zero to start Sunday. Sunday expect a few flurries around, breezy, and a cold day with highs into the lower 20s.

Another shot of moisture approaches for next Monday with the track coming up from the west to southwest. However, this time, we will have the coldest air of the season nearby in our area, so all of this moisture will fall as snowfall this time. Right now, it appears this track will keep the heaviest snow to our south overnight Sunday into Monday, but some minor accumulations are expected for early next week with continued colder temps.

-Dave