QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low around 40

Today: Clouds increase later, high 65

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers, low 47

Wednesday: Clouds early, clearing later, high 63

Veterans Day: Showers later, warm and breezy, high 67

Friday: Rain before sunrise, some clearing, cooler, high 55

Saturday: Partly sunny, colder, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Warm weather will continue for the middle of the workweek ahead of rain showers and a bid drop in temperatures as we approach the weekend.

After another sunny start to the day, clouds will start to build in as high pressure slides out of the area and a cold front approaches. Temperatures will still be on the warm side for this time of year, starting off around 40 degrees and hitting a high in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will fill in from northwest to southeast as the front approaches. Tonight there will be a slight chance for a showers or two, but most areas, especially south of I-70 will only see clouds.

By Wednesday, another area of high pressure will move in. We’ll hold on to some of the clouds though and temperatures will be limited to around 60 degrees, which is still about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

On Thursday another system will move in from the west. As the associated cold front approaches, it will bring in not only the chance for more clouds but rain showers by Thursday afternoon as well. Ahead of the cold front though, we’ll see breezy conditions and wind gusts at times reaching over 30 mph.

By Friday morning, colder and drier air will settle in. This will give us a mostly sunny sky and highs only in the mid 50s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

More clouds will move in on Friday night as temperatures fall to the mid 30s. The cooling trend will hang around Saturday as highs only reach the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz