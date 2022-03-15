QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, light sprinkle, high 62

Tonight: Clearing clouds, low 40

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 70

Friday: PM rain showers, high 63

Saturday: Light AM rain, partly cloudy, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

We’re seeing a few light rain showers, especially in the northern parts of the region this afternoon, but those are very light in nature, and they’ll really start to break up this afternoon, making for a mostly dry day. Temperatures today will be similar to Monday’s, topping out in the low to mid 60s. The big difference from yesterday though, will be the cloud cover. We’ll be mostly cloudy throughout the day, and then those clouds start to break up this evening and into the overnight.

As we head into Wednesday, clouds start to clear, making for a mostly sunny Wednesday. Daytime highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Then by Wednesday evening, cloud cover, once again, starts to build back in heading into Thursday.

Thursday is St. Patrick’s Day, and temperatures will be up near 70 degrees for daytime highs, likely the warmest day of the workweek. We will see more clouds Thursday, but should remain mostly dry.

By Friday, temperatures drop back down to the low to mid 60s, and low pressure tracks through which will bring our next chance for showers. Rain showers pick up Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday morning. On the backside of those showers, drier conditions are on the way, with temperatures in the low 50s Saturday, and upper 50s Sunday.

-McKenna