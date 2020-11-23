Above normal temps & rain returning ahead of Thanksgiving Day

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 31

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, isolated showers near midday, high 45

Wednesday: Cloudy skies, wet, breezy, mild, high 55

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, mild temps, high 54

Friday: Partly sunny, high 52

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

It has been a seasonal day today with temps near 50. We will see mixed clouds this evening as temps fall into the middle 30s by midnight with clouds increasing toward morning. Temps will fall into the lower 30s to upper 20s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible by late morning and into the early afternoon. I expect that we will see temps top only in the middle 40s during the day on Tuesday. Tuesday night skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s with a southeast breeze.

This will increase moisture into our area on Wednesday with temps rising into the middle 50s even though Wednesday will be a wet day with on and off rain expected during the day. Winds will become breezy on Wednesday as well out of the southeast.

On Thursday we will see mainly cloudy skies with highs in the middle 50s. Temps will remain in the lower to middle 50s on Friday with partly sunny skies. Clouds will stay rather thick on Saturday as we head into the final weekend of November with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday expect rain showers later in the day with highs in the lower 50s, rain showers will continue into Sunday night and Monday morning. In the morning on Monday this could lead to a mix of wet snow showers and rain showers together.

Monday will be a much colder day with highs barely into the 40s.

-Dave