QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers later, low 46

Friday: Very early showers, clearing skies, high 52

Saturday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, rain near midnight, high 55

Sunday: Rainy, windy, high 56

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening & Happy Thanksgiving,

This has been a very mild day, in fact, the 5th warmest for November 24th on record at 62° this afternoon. Expect a mild night tonight with temps more than a dozen above normal in the middle 40s. However, rain will move in mainly after midnight and should push east by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be a fair day, with improving weather and highs in the lower 50s. While this seems much cooler than today, it is still a few degrees above normal for this time of the year. As skies will remain mostly clear Friday night, temps will fall back to around 30 in town, and in the 20s outside of town.

Saturday will start off with mostly clear skies, and things will slowly become more cloudy by late day, but should remain dry through the daytime hours. This will allow temps to push back into the middle 50s during the afternoon. More importantly, it will keep the Buckeyes game dry, and mild.

Saturday night expect mostly cloudy skies with rain returning overnight and through the day on Sunday. Sunday as the low moves up into our area, rain chances will increase with windy conditions expected and highs still in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday the low will push east and skies will remain mostly cloudy, with cooler air on the backside of the system. Temps will be closer to normal in the mid to upper 40s on Monday. Tuesday temps will rebound though, even though clouds will stay fairly thick. Temps should push into the lower 50s ahead of our next system.

Tuesday night rain showers will return, and into the day on Wednesday. Winds will pick up as well out ahead of our next cold front. Temps should quickly rise into the lower 50s with falling temps through the afternoon and evening hours. Expect much cooler conditions behind the front for Thursday with highs only in the lower 40s but with clearing skies Thursday.

-Dave