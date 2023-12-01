QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Light shower, steady temps, low 47

Saturday: Showers early, mostly cloudy, high 55

Sunday: Rain returns, high 54

Monday: Isolated pm showers, high 46

Tuesday: On/off rain, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a wet, but mild-ish day today with temps back in the upper 40s to near 50. Tonight, showers will taper off, with mainly light showers/sprinkles before midnight with temps slowly rising through the upper 40s to near 50 by daybreak.

Saturday we will have some isolated showers early, but by mid morning we will be mostly cloudy with some clearing possible by the afternoon with temps only climbing a few degrees into the middle 50s, which is almost 10 degrees above normal. Expect rain to return on Sunday with highs again in the middle 50s.

We will have a few isolated showers possible on Monday with highs back near normal in the middle 40s. Expect heavier rain on Tuesday with on and off rain with highs in the middle 40s. Rain will taper off into Wednesday with cooler air moving in. Expect temps near 40 with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday.

Thursday we will enjoy slow clearing and temps slightly above normal in the upper 40s. Skies will turn partly cloudy by next Friday with temps well above normal in the lower 50s.

-Dave