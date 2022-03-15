QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, high 60

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 40

Wednesday: Clearing skies, mild, high 67

Saint Patrick’s Day: Mostly sunny, high 71

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain later, high 67

Saturday: Morning showers, cooler, high 51

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s already a more mild start to the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build in through the morning and we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky through the afternoon. Despite the clouds, it will be a mild day with temperatures rising to around 60 degrees alongside a light southerly breeze.

Sunshine returns on Wednesday and Thursday and will help to bring temperatures up to around 70 degrees.

Friday, clouds will build in ahead of afternoon rain. Rain will continue Friday night into Saturday as a cold front moves through. As a result, temperatures will be more seasonal and in the 50s for the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz