A warmer, more humid week with scattered storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, afternoon pop-ups. High 88

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

Tuesday: Partly sunny, steamy, chance of showers and storms. High 90

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms, sticky. High 91 (73)

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 91 (73)

Friday: Showers tapering off. High 87 (72)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be warmer and more humid this week and that summer pattern will come with showers and thunderstorms becoming more likely through mid-week.

A few pop-up or isolated showers and a few storms are possible this afternoon. Today’s high will be in the upper 80s. With the humidity it will feel like the low 90s at peak heating. It will feel hotter than the actual air temps every day.

The combination of upper level disturbances and the warm, muggy air will likely trigger scattered storms every afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay near 90. The pattern doesn’t shift until late Thursday into Friday. Cooler, less humid air will arrive from the north just in time for a weekend with slightly below normal temperatures.

Try to stay cool!

-Bob