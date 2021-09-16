A warm-up coming for Summer’s last weekend

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm.  High 81
Tonight: Mainly clear, cool.  Low 62
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, chance of an isolated pop-up. High 84
Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, slight chance of showers and storms. High 85 (66)
Sunday:  Sunshine, warm. High 86 (65)
Monday: Sun and clouds.  High 88 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Watch for some patchy fog as you head out. Visibility is reduced to as low as a mile in a few locations. Give yourself a little extra time this morning.

Today will be one of the coolest of the week. With departing high pressure it will stay mostly clear with scattered cumulus clouds. The high temperature will be around 80 this afternoon.  Skies will remain mostly clear tonight.  Overnight lows will be between 60 and 65.

Both Friday and Saturday will have slight chances of diurnal pop-ups while Monday will be dry and warmer. A large ridge of high pressure that will develop over the eastern U.S. will keep the Ohio Valley dry. The chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase through the mid-week period. Temperatures will be well above normal, in the mid-80s.

Enjoy Your Thursday!!!
-Bob

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Anti-Semitic gesture made at Worthington School Board meeting, say parent, board member

Fresh food market opens in South Linden, offers free food for those in need

One dead, several injured following crash in northwest Columbus

House explosion reported in Marion; one person severely injured

OhioHealth: Emergency rooms overwhelmed as COVID-19 test requests come in

Ohio's redistricting process coming down to the wire as midnight deadline approaches

More Local News