A warm-up coming for Summer’s last weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 81

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 62

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer, chance of an isolated pop-up. High 84

Saturday: Mostly sunny, humid, slight chance of showers and storms. High 85 (66)

Sunday: Sunshine, warm. High 86 (65)

Monday: Sun and clouds. High 88 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Watch for some patchy fog as you head out. Visibility is reduced to as low as a mile in a few locations. Give yourself a little extra time this morning.



Today will be one of the coolest of the week. With departing high pressure it will stay mostly clear with scattered cumulus clouds. The high temperature will be around 80 this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be between 60 and 65.

Both Friday and Saturday will have slight chances of diurnal pop-ups while Monday will be dry and warmer. A large ridge of high pressure that will develop over the eastern U.S. will keep the Ohio Valley dry. The chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase through the mid-week period. Temperatures will be well above normal, in the mid-80s.

Enjoy Your Thursday!!!

-Bob