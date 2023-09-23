QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mild day, high 76

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 53

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 76 (57)

Monday: Clouds increase, high 75 (57)

Tuesday: Stray showers, high 76 (55)

Wednesday: Scattered showers, high 72 (54)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

We are looking at a fantastic day for the start of fall. Expect mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds building up in the evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Tonight a few more clouds will build up. Lows will fall to the low 50s. Overall it will be mild and seasonal. Weather in Indiana for the Buckeyes road game tonight will be similar as they will see clear skies all day.

Sunday will bring a more clouds across central Ohio. We are continuing with our trend of seasonal temperatures. For the most part it will stay very pleasant outside for any activities. Highs will be in the mid 70s and lows will be in the mid 50s.

The new work week will bring a few changes. Skies will become mostly cloudy by Monday. Rain chances will begin to increase across central Ohio. Our best chances for much needed rain will be between Tuesday through Thursday. Between those days we aren’t expecting much rain. A combines quarter inch of rain is expected over the whole week.

-Bryan