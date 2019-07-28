A little warmer and more muggy to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Partly cloudy, muggy, high 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 69

Monday: Clouds increase ahead of p.m. rain, high 89

Tuesday: Rain and storms, high 83

Wednesday: Morning showers, high 85

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

This morning we’re stuck between high pressure to our southeast, and a front to the north.

This is contributing to a light warm breeze, higher humidity and morning lows about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

There are a few spotty showers on the radar this morning, but overall should be a dry day. Much like yesterday, we’ll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the afternoon.

Our warning trend will continue today as temperatures climb to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Along with hotter weather, we’ll also see an uptick in humidity, so expect a sticky day.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky with lows on the warm side, only falling to the upper 60s.

Even though it’s going to be a dry start to the workweek, make sure that you know where the rain gear is.

Clouds will increase through the day on Monday as high temperatures climb up near 90. Through the afternoon, we’ll feel muggy due to high humidity. Then, as clouds build in through the afternoon, we’ll start to see the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms in time for the evening commute.

These showers and thunderstorms will be ahead of a cold front. This front will slide through the area on Tuesday giving us not only the chance for rain, but help to cool things down as well.

High temperatures will only reach the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday look like they will be near perfect with sunshine and a high in the mid 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz