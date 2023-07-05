QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, stray shower, high 91

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 70

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Lingering showers, high 82

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 83

Sunday: Showers likely, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday morning!

The weather is on repeat as we go through the middle of the week. Wednesday will be just as humid as July 4th. The only difference is that we see a little bit more sunshine and temperatures will get fairly hot.

Temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s and lower 90s today. Humidity has developed into some patchy fog this morning, but will instead make it feel much hotter throughout the day. Feels like temperatures for many in Central Ohio will be in the mid to lower 90s.

Sunny skies stay steady throughout today. With as hot and humid as it is, it’s still possible to see a stray shower or two develop today. Thunderstorms aren’t likely, but are still possible. Bigger chances for wet weather move in on Thursday as a cold front moves in.

Storms and showers start in the afternoon on Thursday and last through the evening. Rain chances taper through the end of the week. Temperatures don’t cool off too quickly. We’re still in the upper 80s on Thursday, but fall to the lower 80s by the weekend.

The weekend starts of partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, very similar to today. However, rain chances spike once again on Sunday with scattered showers likely in the forecast. Scattered chances for wet weather and temperatures in the lower 80s carry us into next week.

-Joe