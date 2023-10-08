QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & isolated showers, 41

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 59 (40)

Tuesday: Sunshine returns, high 61 (41)

Wednesday: Clouds increasing, high 66 (50)

Thursday: Scattered showers, high 72 (56)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Clouds are expected to stick around central Ohio for the majority of the day. A few more chances for spotty showers will pop up later in the day. Temperatures across most of the area will stay in the upper 50s today. Overnight more showers chances will stick around mainly in the south. Lows will fall to the lowers 40s with rural areas seeing temperatures dropping to the upper 30s.

The work week’s weather can be split into two halves. The first half will keep below average temperatures across the region. We will gradually clear out the clouds and sunshine will return. Conditions will stay quiet for the most part, but one are two more spotty showers will try to develop. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

The second half will bring increasing temperatures as our next system approaches. normal temperatures this time of year would be in the upper 60s, but a return to 70 degree temps are on the way. Thursday will bring the chance for scattered showers. More widespread rain will arrive late Friday into Saturday morning. The cold air moving in behind that weather system will knock us down from the low 70s back to the upper 50s.

-Bryan