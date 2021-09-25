A few showers today ahead of more sunshine

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Increasing clouds. Low 53

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers, slight chance of storms. High 69

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, low 47

Sunday: Sunny, cool. High 73 (49)

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (53)

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer. High 79

Wednesday: Sunny sky. High 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Today we’re watching for a few showers ahead of more sunshine and a slow warming trend.

Early this morning, clouds will start to build in as high pressure moves out and a cold front approaches. As the front moves in from the northwest, we’ll see a few showers move in around 9 a.m. The front is on track to cross the I-71 corridor around noon. As it slides southeast through the afternoon, clouds and showers will start to clear as well.

So, just in time for kickoff for the Crew & Buckeyes, showers will be cleared out and clouds wills start to clear as well. Thanks to clearing clouds and rain cooled air it will be a chilly night with lows falling into the 40s.

Sunday, high pressure takes over again. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and a gradual warming trend. After a chilly start, highs will climb to the mid 70s on Sunday, then reach 80 degrees on Monday as wind gusts pick up out of the south at around 25 mph.

It’s going to be a beautiful week ahead with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz