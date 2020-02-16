A few showers ahead of warmer weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Early snow showers, gray and chilly. High 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 26

Monday: Partly sunny, cloudy p.m, rain late. High 44

Tuesday: Showers, mild. High 48

Wednesday: Clouds and sun, few flurries, colder. High 34

Thursday: Cold sunshine. High 29

Friday: Sunny. High 37



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

After a few showers move through the area today, warmer weather will move through.

Early this morning, we’re waking up to clouds, lows in the 30s and a few light showers. As a weak disturbance moves through the area today, we’ll see a brief chance for showers this morning followed by a few rain showers this afternoon to the southeast.

Temperatures today will be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday and right around average, topping off around 40. Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky as lows fall back to the mid 20s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Despite stubborn cloud cover, warmer weather is on the way on Presidents Day. Temperatures will climb to the mid 40s ahead of rain.

We’ll be dry through Monday afternoon, but as another system moves in Monday evening, more showers will move in.

Rain will continue Monday night and Tuesday. Despite these showers, our warming trend will continue and we’ll reach a high in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

It’ll be a dry by chilly second half of the workweek. Even with the addition of Sunshine, high tempeartures on Wednesday will just barley be above freezing, and in the upper 20s Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound back near normal, which is in the lower 40s, in time for next weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz