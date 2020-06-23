A few showers ahead of a more unsettled weekend weather pattern

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies overnight, low 59

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-ups, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, stray pm pop-up, high 80

Friday: Clouds later, rain at night, high 85

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, muggy, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

We have had a weak cold front pushing through our backyards through the day today. Most of the rain showers have moved out of the state, with a weak trailing line of showers that will be gone before sunset.

Overnight tonight we will see clearing skies with breezy conditions before midnight becoming light overnight tonight. We will see temps falling back into the middle to upper 50s. We will see a quick moving disturbance zip up into our area on Wednesday increasing clouds. By late morning a few isolated pop-ups will be possible with highs in the upper 70s.

We will see more sunshine on Thursday, but still with a rather unsettled area of weather nearby, we could continue to see an isolated pop-up on Thursday, with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be a dry day during the day with highs in the middle 80s. By Friday night there will be a chance of showers and storms with lows near 70.

The weekend will feature a much higher chance of showers and storms with an unsettled weather pattern. Highs on Saturday will remain quite warm in the upper 80s with scattered storms. Sunday will feature on and off storms, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Both days will not be total washouts, but will be days where you will have to have a plan b if you have outdoor plans as storms will continue through the weekend. As we head into next work week, it appears this unsettled weather pattern will continue with temps in the middle 80s on Monday with a chance of storms.

Tuesday will continue with a few showers possible and highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave