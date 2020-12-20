A few morning showers today ahead of more on the way this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Chilly rain, brief rain and snow mix. Low around 35

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain and snow. High 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32

Monday: Partly sunny. High 40

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 40

Wednesday: Clouds increase, breezy & mild. High 49

Christmas Eve: Rain showers changing to snow. High 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day with light showers. This is just one of many systems that we will be watching over the next couple of day.

As a cold front continues to move off to the east, it will take the chance for showers with it. After rain, and some light rain and snow mixed showers dry up, we’ll be left with with a cloudy sky and seasonally cool temperatures only reaching around 40 degrees.

We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky tonight and into the start of the workweek. Temperatures on Monday will start off around freezing, then just back up toward 40 degrees. A clipper system will move through Monday afternoon and evening, bringing with it our next chance for showers.

We’ll return to our pattern on Tuesday of cloudy conditions and temperatures rising from freezing up toward the 40 degree mark. Wednesday, we’ll see more breaks in the clouds and a big boost in temperature up near 50 degrees.

A strong cold front will move in on Thursday. This will bring in a breezy wind and showers. Showers will start as rain, then change over to snow.

The chance for some light snow showers will continue into early Christmas day. This could result in some light snow accumulation. In order to be considered a “white Christmas,” we’ll need a snow depth of 1 inch or more. So, this is a system that we’ll be keeping an eye on to see if we can hit that mark.

Have a great day!

-Liz