A dry and mild start to the work week

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, mild. High 67

Tonight: Mainly clear to partly cloudy late. Low 47

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 71

Wednesday: Scattered showers. High 63(52)

Halloween: Showers, breezy and cool. 61(50)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The high pressure ridge located south and east of Central Ohio will keep us in a southerly-southeasterly flow of air today. Expect sunny, blue skies with decorative cirrus clouds spreading into the region by late afternoon. Live VIPIR Radar will be quiet all day. The Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s, several degrees above the “normal” high 61. Tonight’s low will also be above “normal”, 41, and only drop into the mid to upper 40s as skies becoming partly cloudy by daybreak as high pressure shifts farther northeast.



Clouds will be on the increase tomorrow as a weakening cold front approaches from the west. It will be mild and breezy. Afternoon highs will be around 70. That front will bring rain showers into Central Ohio Wednesday.



Next bad timing will bring heavier rain plus breezy conditions and a slight chance of thunder into the region for Halloween and the evening. This is all thanks to a “significant” low that will develop south of the Ohio River.



Enjoy Your Monday!

-Bob