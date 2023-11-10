QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear, patchy frost, low 33

Saturday: Cooler sunshine, high 50

Sunday: Brisk sun, few clouds, high 51

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 58

Tuesday: Seasonable sunshine, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

The weather is still taking a hit from the cold front that moved through earlier in the week. Temperatures returned to the mid 50s – around seasonable – with plenty of sunshine. But, the weekend will still feel a gradual cooling.

Temperatures will start off near freezing Saturday morning. With that said, it’s possible some of us see areas of frost in the morning. Plenty of sunshine sticks around for the day as high pressure takes control. Temperatures return to the lower 50s by the afternoon.

The Buckeyes take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 PM under a clear sky. We’re in the lower 40s near kickoff and cooling into the 30s as the day goes on. Sunday is just slightly warmer, but the setup is very similar for the Columbus Crew game at 7 PM Sunday night.

A warming trend kicks in for next week. We jump to the upper 50s from Monday and are back in the lower 60s by Wednesday. Sunshine sticks around for a while longer. We are looking at a return of scattered showers Thursday night into Friday.

-Joe