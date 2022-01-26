QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, AM chills near 0, high 18

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 4

Thursday: Clouds increase, PM snow, high 31

Friday: Scattered snow, 1-2″ possible, high 28

Saturday: Cold morning, partly cloudy, high 19

Sunday: Cold morning, mostly cloudy, high 29

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday morning,

Layer up today! The coldest temperatures of the season thus far have arrived this Wednesday morning, with temperatures starting off in the single digits, and only warming up into the teens to low 20s across the region.

We will see some sunshine today, with partly cloudy skies that will continue to clear as we head into the evening and overnight hours. This will allow our overnight lows going into Thursday morning to drop back into the single digits with wind chills back near zero to start the morning.

Thursday afternoon will be warmer, with high temperatures reaching the 30s. However by Thursday evening, we’re tracking our next round of moisture in the forecast, with snow expected to pick up Thursday evening and into Friday morning. We’ll expect 1-2″ of snowfall by Friday morning, with the greater accumulations falling to the southeast of I-71.

High temperatures Friday will drop down into the mid to upper 20s as a cold front passes through the region. By Saturday, our high temperatures are back down into the teens to the north, and low 20s for our southern counties. Sunday is a bit warmer with high temperatures back up into the mid to upper 20s.

Bundle up big time if you have to head out today!

-McKenna