QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Cold & windy, high 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 18

Wednesday: Slightly warmer, some sun, high 42

Thursday: Increasing clouds, high 51

Friday: Rain showers, high 46

Saturday: Spotty sprinkles, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday afternoon!

Temperatures have been absolutely brutal to start off Tuesday! Temperatures made it down to the 20s and teens with strong winds making it feel more like single digits! We’re still below freezing today, but gradually getting warmer through the rest of the week.

A little more sunshine has moved in today, but it won’t help us get any warmer. Temperatures will still remain below freezing with a wind chill of about 10-15 degrees below the actual temperature. Overnight into Wednesday, the thermometer is dropping back to the teens.

Winds shift out of the south on Wednesday, pushing in some slightly warmer air. The upper level pattern levels out as well, allowing us to climb to the lower 40s. Sunshine sticks around through Thursday. Temperatures climb to the 50s on Thursday, but more clouds will build in as rain nears.

Scattered showers will move in for most of Friday. Temperatures, thankfully, don’t take too much of a hit when they drop to the 40s. The weekend carries a spotty chance for rain with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Slightly warmer and rainy weather will continue into next week.

-Joe