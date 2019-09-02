Foggy Start, Warm Labor Day

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Patchy Dense Fog until about mid-morning.

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight risk of afternoon pop-ups.High 80

Tonight: Mostly (sparkling) clear, mild. Low 62

Tuesday: Brilliant sunshine, warm afternoon. High 84

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. 79 (67)

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. 75(56)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It looks like since the trough is moving southeast so are the chances of any showers and storms. There will only be a slight chance of pop-ups with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps will peak around 80. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the low 60s.

It will be warmer tomorrow ahead of a cold front tomorrow night and Wednesday. The front looks pretty moisture-starved but there may be a few light showers between midnight and morning drive. The low will be in the upper 60s. It will dry out during the day Wednesday and it will be a bit cooler with highs near 80.

We will be in a pretty fall-like pattern through the weekend with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s and mostly dry.

The latest advisory on Hurricane Dorian (issued at 2am) maintains it is still a powerful record-breaking Category 5 hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are 175 mph. Hurricane force winds extend up to 45 miles from the center of the storm while tropical storm force winds extend 140 miles. Minimum pressure is 916 mb. It is presently moving west at 5 mph. It continues to pound the Bahamas at this hour and is about 125 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. The storm is still not expected to make a direct hit on the U.S. east coast but it will parallel the coast through late this week. Dangerous storm surge and swells will flood many normally dry areas along the coast and rainfall totals could be as high as 10-15 inches in the Carolinas.

Enjoy Your Day!

-Bob