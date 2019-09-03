Foggy Morning, Nice Day

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy thick fog through mid-morning, mostly sunny. High 85

Tonight: Clouds increase, scattered showers, chance of storms late. Low 68

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms early, clearing skies. High 78

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. 75 (56)

Friday: Sunny, nice. 79(58)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s mostly clear and there is no rain on Live VIPIR Radar, but again we have some patchy thick fog mainly to the east of Columbus. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to around 60s.

High pressure is in charge of our weather today. After the fog lifts skies will be sunny all day. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. Tonight a cold front will cross the region from north to south bringing showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Of course we can rule out gusty winds with storms. Tonight will be warm with lows around 70.

There will still be a slight chance of some leftover rain early tomorrow. Skies will clear during the day and it will be cooler. Highs will make it into the mid-upper 70s, starting a trend.

We will be in a pretty fall-like pattern through the weekend with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid-50s and mostly dry.

Hurricane Dorian is still in the Bahamas about 35 miles northeast of Freeport and about 105 miles east of West Palm Beach. Dorian has been downgraded to Cat#3 with maximum sustained winds at 120 miles per hour and the latest advisory is still describing the storms as basically stationary. As the storm moves into open water there is a slight chance it may strengthen again as it moves towards the Florida coastline.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob