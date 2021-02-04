Fog this morning, rain and snow late today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense fog early, afternoon rain and snow. High 37

Tonight: Rain and snow, chance of snow late. Low 25

Friday: Early AM flurry, mostly cloudy, gusty winds. High 29

Saturday: Sunshine returns, cold. High 26 (16)

Sunday: Partly sunny, breezy and cold. High 22(13)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, cold day. High 19(5)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High clouds and patchy dense fog sum it up this morning. It’s not as windy so wind chills are more manageable. With the snow pack and clear skies the lighter breeze is contributing to fog development. With temperatures so low there will be slick spots possible because of freezing fog.

High pressure centered southeast of the Ohio River will continue moving east today. More clouds will spill into the region as we head through the day. Low pressure from the latest west coast storm will charge into the Great Lakes by evening. It will also drag a cold front across the Ohio Valley in the process. Rain mixing with snow in the west counties will move into central Ohio late afternoon. Ahead of the front the high temperature will be in the mid-upper 30s.

It will get much colder quickly behind the front tonight. A quick rain to snow transition will take place before the precipitation tapers off after midnight. Snow accumulations of less than an inch will be possible especially north of I-70. The low will be in the low-20s.

Saturday will be sunny. We get another chance of snow or snow showers with another cold front Saturday night. Model solutions have changed a little. It still looks like the coldest air will follow this front Sunday and into next week. The coldest air doesn’t look quite as cold as previous model runs.

I hope you have a great day!

-Bob