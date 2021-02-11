Flurries ending, cold today and colder this weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Slight chance of morning snow, cloudy and brisk. High 26

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilling breeze. Low 17

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 29

Saturday: Scattered light snow. High 28(18)

Sunday: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 19(10)

Monday: Afternoon snow showers, windy and bitter cold. 17 (3)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Storm Team 4 Weather Alert is continuing this morning because of the possibility of difficult and travel with new snow cover of up to 4 inches in southern counties and 1-2 here in the Columbus area. Untreated and elevated roads are most likely to be slippery but there will other isolated slick spots. There are still light flurries and around and on Live VIPIR Radar. Any snow will taper off this morning.

Cold high pressure in the northwest will still try to muscle into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley today. Cold air will start to move into the region on the northerly flow. After this morning the chances of more snow will be pushed to the southern third of the state where a few snow showers will be possible. Highs will be in the mid-20s in Columbus. Expect low-20s north and highs around 30 south.

Tomorrow will be dry. Highs will be about ten-degrees below average, in the upper 20s. Saturday will be our next chance of snow. Accumulations look light, an inch or less. Highs will be the mid-upper 20s.

Expect it to be much colder after Saturday with a little taste of the Polar Vortex and an Arctic blast that will drop lows into the single digits and highs to the teens for Sunday and Presidents Day. Wind chills may be in the advisory range early Monday morning, around -10 or lower. Frostbite will be possible at around 20-30 minutes.

Have a great Thursday!