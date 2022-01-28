Snow showers will linger through the morning as an upper-level low moves east, bringing an end to a steadier period of snow in southeastern Ohio, where accumulations range from 1-2 inches, leaving roads slippery.

The sky will remain cloudy, with some breaks later in the afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady in the low to mid 20s, then tumble quickly this evening into the 10s.

Arctic high pressure will build in overnight, bringing clearing skies and a cold northwesterly wind that will drive the wind chill factor below zero. Temperatures will plummet to near zero Saturday morning for the third time in four days.

Sunshine will prevail Saturday, but it will not alleviate the deep chill, as readings struggle to reach 20 degrees. Clouds return Saturday night with a weak disturbance that could carry a few morning flurries on Sunday, before temperatures moderate to near freezing under mostly cloudy skies.

The beginning of the workweek will start off seasonably cold on Monday. Milder weather will develop beginning on Tuesday, with temperatures edging back into the mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for the next chance for rain to arrive Wednesday and continue on Thursday, mixing with snow before ending.\

Forecast

Friday: Brisk, colder, early flurries, late clearing. High 26

Tonight: Clearing, frigid. Low 4 (Chill -5/-10)

Saturday: Sunny, cold. High 19

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, flurry a.m. High 33 (11)

Monday: Partly sunny. High 35 (19)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, milder. High 47 (26)

Wednesday: Rain likely. High: 44 (37)

Thursday: Light rain/snow. High 38 (34)