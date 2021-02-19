Flurries and cold today in Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Few flurries, mostly cloudy. High 25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries. Low 6

Saturday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy. High 35(12)

Monday: AM rain or snow, breezy. High 38 (31)

Tuesday: Partly sunny, milder. High 39 (30)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure is moving into the region from the southwest today. With the shift to a northwesterly flow and weak instability a few flurries will be likely today and tonight. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

The even colder air behind yesterday’s system will arrive into central Ohio tonight. It will be very cold. Saturday morning, under clearing skies, the low will be between 5 and 10 degrees with wind chills in the single digits below zero. Sunday morning will start at around 10 degrees.

Then we get some milder weather. Sunday’s high will actually be above freezing. The next chance of snow will be Monday and that will be a rain/snow mix starting Sunday night. Monday’s high will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit warmer, into the 40s getting closer to “normal” finally.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!

-Bob