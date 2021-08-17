Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Franklin, Fairfield, Licking counties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of northwestern Fairfield, eastern Franklin and southwestern Licking counties.

The warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the area, with more on the way. Tonight and tomorrow, expect more muggy conditions, rain and storms as moisture left over from tropical storm Fred moves into Ohio.

On the East Side of Columbus, the ramps connecting I-270 South with I-70 have been closed because of high water.