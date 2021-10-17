COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five separate tornado touchdowns between 1 and 4 a.m. Saturday.

Two storms touched down briefly west and north of Hillsboro in Highland County, two tornadoes occurred southwest and southeast of South Salem in Ross County, and a fifth near Frankfort, northeast of South Salem.

Most were relatively weak and narrow with short paths. However, the storm that took the roof of a home, collapsing the walls, was an EF2 with 115 mph winds and 100 yards wide.

Additionally, NWS offices in Cleveland and Pittsburgh confirmed short-lived storms in Sandusky and Muskingum counties.

According to Storm 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s records, this is the second greatest number of tornadoes in an October event after 2010, which saw 11; and is unprecedented for so late at night in the fall.