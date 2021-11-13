Temperatures have taken a tumble, with residual moisture keeping skies mostly cloudy. Readings will struggle to climb above the low 40s during the OSU game, with a gusty west wind (15-20 mph), making it feel like it’s near freezing.

Weak high pressure will bring some drying and a little clearing late, with temperatures dipping into the low 30s Sunday morning, before clouds thicken up before daybreak.

An Alberta Clipper will zoom southeast across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes tonight and Sunday, bringing periods of wet snow Sunday, mixed with rain at times in the afternoon, and ending as snow showers Sunday night and early Monday. A light grassy accumulation of up to an inch is possible, though the snow will melt off during the day.

The pattern of clipper systems dropping into the northern tier of states will reinforce the chilly temperatures to start the week. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s, with morning readings near or a little below freezing. Clouds will increase Monday afternoon and snow showers are possible during the evening ahead of a warm front.

Moderating temperatures and sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise back into the low 60s ahead of the next cold front Wednesday afternoon, which will bring rain showers by evening, followed by another surge of chilly air Thursday.

Forecast

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, brisk, cold. High 42

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, snow to rain p.m., (<1″). High 41 (31)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, evening flurries. High 39 (28)

Tuesday: More sunshine, crisp. High 52 (29)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, showers late, windy. High 62 (45)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers early, cooler. High 48 (38)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 49 (31)