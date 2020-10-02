First October weekend starts with sunshine today, patchy frost tomorrow and showers Sunday

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, chilly. High 59

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold morning. Low 39

Saturday: Partly cloudy, frosty start. High 61

Sunday: Partly sunny, on/off showers. 43/60

Monday: Clearing skies, milder. 45/62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Low clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies with high pressure in place stretching across the eastern U.S. In conjunction with the upper air trough we can expect lighter winds and a cool, quiet day. High temperatures, however, will be in the mid-50s to around 60.

It will be partly cloudy to clear tonight with light winds. Those clouds will be the only thing keeping us from widespread lows closer to freezing. There will be some mid to upper 30s lows with will mean patchy frost. The Columbus low will be around 40.

Tomorrow, after some patchy frost early, will be a partly sunny day. The high temperature will be almost ten degrees below normal, around 60. Rain showers will move in on Sunday morning and will be around on and off during the day. Showers should be east of Central Ohio early morning and skies will clear during the day. High pressure will bring back sunshine for Tuesday. Highs will be around 60 Sunday and Monday then in the upper 60s on Tuesday.

Happy Friday, Fri-YAY!!!

-Bob