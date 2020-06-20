First day of summer feels summer-like

Good Saturday!

A weak area of high pressure will keep bring mostly sunny and warm weather, with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be clear early tonight before clouds arrive, with overnight temperatures in the upper 60s, and it will feel warm and sticky.

Summer officially arrives at 5:44 p.m., known as the summer solstice.



A disturbance will approach from the west on Father’s Day, accompanied by scattered showers and a few heavier storms with brief heavy rain and gusty winds in spots late in the day.

The weather will remain unsettled through the first part of the week as low pressure aloft and a cold front arriving on Tuesday bring several rounds of showers and storms.



Cooler and drier air will work in mid- to late week, with seasonable temperatures in the low 80s.

Forecast



Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 88 Tonight: Clouds increase. Low 68 Father’s Day: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms, especially p.m. High 86 Monday: Mix clouds and sun, scattered storms. High 86 (69)

Tuesday: Showers and storms likely. High 82 (69) Wednesday: Clouds linger, shower, cooler. High 81 (66) Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 81 (61) Friday: Sunshine. High 84 (64)



Have a good weekend! -Ben