First day of September will feel like August again

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Patchy dense a.m. fog, partly sunny, warm. High 86

Tonight: Showers and storms, warm and humid. Low 70

Wednesday: Showers and storms, humid. High 85

Thursday: Showers, few storms. 69/83

Friday: Clearing and cooler. 63/75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Fog will dissipate through mid-morning. Low pressure developing west of the Buckeye State this morning will lift towards Lake Erie today. Showers and storms will develop possibly by late in the afternoon as an associated warm front lifts into the state. There will be a marginal risk of isolated strong or severe storms late today into early evening. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. The high will be back to above average again, in the mid-80s. Tonight will feature chances of more storms. It will be pretty muggy by sunrise. The low will be around 70.

Tomorrow will be warm and humid with more showers and possibly strong storms. Thursday a cold front will cross the state from north to south. More showers and a few storms will be the results.

The weekend will come with cooler and drier air in the wake of that front. Skies will clear on Friday. It will be comfortable and sunny Saturday and most of Sunday. The next chance of rain will be Labor Day.

Happy Tuesday! -Bob