First Day of Fall Starts With Showers Clearing This Afternoon

QUICK WEATHER
COLUMBUS
FORECAST
Today: Partly sunny, chance of showers mainly in the morning. High 78
Tonight: Mainly clear, mild. Low 53
Tuesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 77
Wednesday: Mixed clouds, warmer. 82(58)
Thursday: Partly cloudy slight chance of a shower. 79(62)
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Welcome to fall! It looks like the early showers ahead of the front will diminish early. Then showers and possibly embedded thundershowers may accompany the front this morning through early afternoon. The sky will brighten up in the wake of the front. It will be a windy afternoon with gusts into the low 20s. High temps will be in the mid to upper 70s. The night sky will be mainly clear. Low temps dip into the low to mid 50s.
The air behind the cold front will be drier so we will enjoy sunny, blue skies tomorrow and Wednesday with highs near 80, still a bit above normal. A secondary weaker cold front arrives Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered or isolated showers possible. What is described as “meager moisture” will be available only right along and ahead of the front.
Have A Great Week!
-Bob